North Portland Taproom Chill N Fill Is Building a Food Cart Pod

You’ll soon have an array of diverse food options to choose from while sipping from a pint glass at North Portland’s Chill N Fill.

The Portsmouth neighborhood taproom is in the process of building a food cart pod and currently accepting applications for vendors through its website. In all, there will be space for eight trucks, and the owners of those mobile kitchens can expect direct access to water, sewer and electricity on the property.

This isn’t the first time Chill N Fill has expanded. The nearly decade-old business, located at 5215 N Lombard St., originally opened with a studio-sized seating area, but quickly outgrew its 500 square foot space. During the pandemic, the taphouse took over the neighboring building that used to house The Playground Gym. There is now 4,000-square-feet of customer space as well as seating on a heated patio.

Customers can currently order food from Chill Cafe’s modest menu of smashburgers, smoked wings, wraps, chicken strips and assortment of fried snacks. The cart corral will greatly expand those offerings once it opens later this spring or early summer.

“We’re thrilled to bring this exciting addition to our customers and the neighborhood,” Chill N Fill co-owner, Paul Moglia, stated in a press release. “Our new food cart pod will offer a variety of great food options and a fun and inviting atmosphere.”