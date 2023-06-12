Portland Beer Week Returns With a Pre-Pandemic-Sized Lineup of Events

Portland Beer Week—whose calendar run technically extends the traditional “week” by three days so that you have more time to drink—returns this month to its pre-pandemic size for the first time.

The celebration of the Rose City’s brewing industry takes place Friday, June 15 through Sunday, June 25. More than 20 events are scheduled to take place at venues across town—everything from festivals to concerts to culinary competitions.

“Everyone is leaning into creative pairings, events and food,” Portland Beer Week organizer and WW contributor Ezra Johnson-Greenough tells us,” which is what we pushed from the beginning.”

Here are some of the happenings we’re most looking forward to:

Block 15 Kickoff Party With Pizza Thief

Portland Beer Week is known for its flashy opening parities, which in the past included everything from a BrewLights-style grounds takeover at the Oregon Zoo, where you could roam the animal habitats with a pint in hand, to the highly anticipated local debut of the Danish beer brand Mikkeller at the former Burnside Brewing space. The kickoff event may be more modest in scope this year, but promises to be just as fun thanks to host Pizza Thief, which holds a brewers collaboration night every Monday, allowing those beer makers to pitch in on the pie recipes. The theme continues here with Block 15 founder Nick Arzner assisting with the event’s special Sicilian-style NW White Pie based on his favorite snack of sourdough bread, cheddar and fresh crab (proving you can pair seafood and cheese). Pizza Thief, 2610 NW Vaughn St. 5-8 pm Friday, June 16.

For the Win: Washington Breweries Celebrate Oregon Distribution Victory

Last summer, a collection of Washington breweries filed a lawsuit alleging discrimination against out-of-state breweries that weren’t allowed to self-distribute in Oregon. After eight months of litigation, the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission agreed to a settlement, allowing out-of-state beer producers to self-distribute to Oregon retail outlets and sell directly to consumers. This tap takeover applauds that legal win and features a Q&A with some of the involved brewers and local counsel. Saraveza, 1004 N Killingsworth St. 5-8 pm Friday, June 16.

Brewers and Their Bands

There’s a surprising amount of overlap when it comes to the brewing industry and music. In Portland, we’ve got a wealth of brewers who also happen to be musically inclined. Many sing, play guitar, rock out on the drums, or even strum a washboard (that would be Ecliptic’s John Harris). The music goes on all day while you drink the participating brewers’ beers (Breakside, Ecliptic, McMenamins, Ruse, StormBreaker and Unicorn), served festival-style in the parking lot and on the patio. Ecliptic Brewing, 825 N Cook St. 3-10 pm Saturday, June 17. $20 for a festival glass and six tasting tickets.

Mussels From Brussels

Can Upright’s Alex Ganum defend his title as last year’s Mussels From Brussels champion? Find out at this non-ticketed event, where he’ll go up against four other breweries (Block 15, Little Beast, Monkless and Wayfinder) and you’ll get a pretty hefty haul of food: a bowl of steamed shellfish, a side of frites, a flight of five dipping sauces as well as five beers. Wayfinder Beer, 304 SE 2nd Ave.. 4-8 pm Tuesday, June 20. $38.

New Oregon Brewery & Cidery Showcase

Need to better acquaint yourself with the state’s newest crop of craft beverage producers? This event allows you to try their beer all under one roof. The 12 brewers and cidermakers in attendance have all been open for a year or less, and each will bring two beers or ciders to sample. This year’s tap takeover spills out into the street, giving everyone a little more room—including the brewers who will be on hand to explain their background and work to excite every beer nerd in attendance. Imperial Bottle Shop & Taproom, 3090 SE Division St. 3-8 pm Thursday, June 22. Brewers and cidermakers will be present 4-7 pm.

Rye Beer Fest

Just go ahead and plan on making Imperial Bottle Shop your primary beer hang this week, because the venue is also hosting the Rye Beer Fest, which returns to Portland Beer Week after a six-year absence. By focusing on this particular adjunct, curious drinkers can taste how wildly different rye tastes in everything from a Pilsner to a saison to an IPA. Proceeds from the event will go to the National Alliance on Mental Illness Multnomah, who will also have volunteers on site to share information about free mental health resources in Portland and beyond. Imperial Bottle Shop & Taproom, 3090 SE Division St. 3-8 pm Thursday, June 22. 3-10 pm Friday, June 23.

Brewers Burger Brawl

Last year, Threshold Brewing impressed the judges with its burger in this meat-and-condiment throwdown, which means the Montavilla business faces high expectations this time around while also acting as the host. And owners Jarek and Sara Szymanski have some tough competition: chef Doug Adams and brewer Whitney Burnside of Grand Fir Brewing along with StormBreaker and Vice Beer—one of the newer entries in the Vancouver, Wash. market. There’s also a yet-to-be-named fifth contestant. Come hungry, because these burgers may be small but they’re very filling. Threshold Brewing & Blending, 403 SE 97th Ave. 5-8 pm Friday, June 23. Burgers $6 each, a burger and 5-ounce beer pairing $8, or VIP access $50.

Portland Beer and Cheese Fest

We’re still mourning the loss of downtown’s Chizu and Cheese Bar in Mount Tabor, Steve Jones’ duo of beloved dairy dens. But we can celebrate the return of the Portland Beer and Cheese Fest, which the master cheesemonger helped curate. Work your way through 10 beer and cheese pairings, plus chocolate from Xocolatl de David, Olympia Provisions charcuterie and an exclusive new flavor of Salt & Straw (for the first couple hundred of people only, so get there early). Living Haus Beer, 628 SE Belmont St. 11 am-noon VIP entry, noon-2:30 pm session one, 3-5 pm session 2, Sunday, June 25. $39 for general admission, $49 for VIP.