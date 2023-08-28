Laurelwood Brewing Has Closed Its Pub

Laurelwood Brewing, one of Portland’s oldest beer producers, has closed its only remaining pub.

The announcement comes just three months after owners decided to shift to counter service and shrink the menu at the restaurant, located at 5115 NE Sandy Blvd.—measures that resulted in a smaller staff, but kept operations going.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce that the Laurelwood Pub will be closed until further notice,” read a statement on the company’s Facebook page. “This isn’t ‘Goodbye,’ and the Laurelwood Brewery is still open for business. We’ll continue to produce your favorites and you can visit www.laurelwoodbrewing.com to place keg and canned beer orders.”

In May, Laurelwood cited high operating costs as the primary factor in its decision to scale down service. Hours were reduced to 3 to 9 pm daily. As one of the city’s most family-friendly pubs, the play area remained open as did the hatchet-tossing lanes and instructruction provided by members of Celtic Axe Throwers.

Laurelwood, like many of Portland’s decades-old breweries, has been through highs and lows during all of those years. Mike De Kalb and Cathy Woo-De Kalb opened in 2001 in the Hollywood District (later home to Columbia River Brewing and Pono Brewing). Over the next 10 years, they expanded, with locations in Sellwood, Northwest and Portland International Airport. The Sandy pub is the sole remaining outpost after rising rents and market saturation took a toll.

The announcement of the closure encouraged people to continue to support Laurelwood by ordering its beer from other bars and restaurants that keep it on tap. You can also expect to find its packaged offerings in supermarkets and convenience stores. The brewery also said that it would post any future updates on its website and social media accounts.