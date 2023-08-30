Stumptown Will Relocate Its West End Cafe...in the West End

Stumptown Coffee Roasters is moving one of its downtown cafes. But it won’t be pulling out of the city’s core. In fact, the new location is a mere two-block stroll from its current home.

Stumptown is departing its digs inside the Ace Hotel on Southwest Harvey Milk Street and headed for the recently finished Residences at 11W, a mixed-use building with both luxury apartments and office/retail space at the corner of Southwest 11th Avenue and Washington Street. The cafe should open in late fall.

Stumptown has long had a presence in downtown Portland. Its biggest cafe opened on Southwest 3rd Avenue near Pine Street in 2003, and even though the brand is leaving its longtime coffee bar at Ace, it’s clearly committed to the West End while other area businesses have departed over the course of the pandemic.

The new 25-story building that will house Stumptown is a vastly different environment than Ace: The peak-Portland hipster aesthetic of the popular hotel is being swapped out for a sleek structure made of glass and steel. However, there should be some character to enjoy while sipping your morning latte—the cafe will be situated in an alcove that looks across to the Capax Infiniti mural on the nearby Carlyle Building.

And if you’re curious about the vacancy rate at yet another new Portland high-rise, seeing as how so many remain lightly populated, the building has filled about half of its leased space, which includes residences and commercial areas, which might generate some much-needed foot traffic for downtown.

In between the Ace and Residences at 11W sits 10West, a building with prospects WW examined this week.