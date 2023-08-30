The Portland Wine Cellar Is Relaunching With New Owners and a Kitchen

A Cedar Mill wine shop has become a true wine bar thanks to new owners, who are officially relaunching the business in September following several weeks of renovations.

The Portland Wine Cellar, located at 525 SW Saltzman Road, has been taken over by Amanda and Kendra Stark—sisters who also own Maeve, a Sellwood business that also specializes in wine but also offers coffee, tea and crepes.

The pair had been looking for space to launch another outlet in the Cedar Mill area and ended up pouncing on the listing for this decade-plus-old shop when they spotted it. The Starks tell WW that previous owner Erin Palmer decided to sell the shop in order to focus on spending more time with family and starting a new business, PDX Wine Events.

“Palmer has been very supportive,” says Kendra Stark. “She will also continue to teach wine classes at [Portland Community College] and use the shop at times for classes.”

Prior to the change in ownership, the Portland Wine Cellar functioned primarily as a bottle shop. However, the Starks have brought in more seating as well as food so that people feel inclined to linger with pours.

The remodel includes not just new furniture, but also a fresh coat of paint, wallpaper, a private lounge, an updated sound system and plenty of greenery in the form of plants. The owners have also added a kitchen, which will pump out everything from salads to paninis to charcuterie boards. Bottles will remain available for purchase to take home as well.

Eventually, the Portland Wine Cellar will host classes, parties and pop-up dinners featuring local chefs. The Starks are still in the process of rolling out a wine club, but once available, members can expect access to special seasonal releases, discounts and events.

The bar and bottle shop is open 11 am to 9 pm Tuesday through Saturday. The Portland Wine Cellar will be reintroduced to the public via a grand opening party from 5 to 9 pm Friday, Sept. 15. Bonus: It includes free servings of sparkling wine and cake.