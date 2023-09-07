Migration Brewing Will Operate Its Wells Fargo Center Taproom Through the End of the Year

Due to popular demand, Migration Brewing is extending its summer residency at the downtown Wells Fargo Center.

The company, which opened a taproom inside the skyscraper at 1300 SW 5th Ave. on Aug. 8, tells WW it will continue to pour beer for drinkers in that space through Dec. 31. Migration’s owners originally intended to operate there only through the end of August, but they were open to the possibility of sticking around longer.

So who, exactly, is drinking in a downtown office building during the middle of the week? Given the persistent emptiness in the central city since COVID, the answer might actually surprise you: office workers.

“The vast majority of the customer base has been tenants of the Wells Fargo Center,” says Migration co-founder McKean Banzer-Lausberg. “At high-traffic times, they have about 900 people working on site.”

And, apparently, many of those desk dwellers want to end their day on the job with a pint and some food. Banzer-Lausberg adds that the area has very limited options when it comes to post-shift snacks and beverages, so Migration has become a natural go-to.

“As word of the project has started to spread, we are now seeing more happy hour groups from city workers and other nearby businesses start to check it out,” he says. “The customer counts have been steady, and the clientele has been very appreciative and excited about supporting the project.”

The taphouse may be located in a building dominated by cubicles, but its segment of the newly renovated first floor doesn’t look like a drab office. The space, which seats 40, features black matte subway tile, the brand’s white-and-red logo, and its own outdoor patio. There are also 10 taps for beer and wine as well as canned cocktails and food provided by Addy’s Sandwiches.

Hours of operation have also been expanded from 3 to 8 pm Tuesday through Thursday to 2 to 7 pm Tuesday through Friday. Migration’s owners also plan to host everything from live DJs to special food pop-ups to holiday-themed events to bring in new clientele throughout the rest of the year.

Additionally, you still have time to visit the brewery’s seasonal taproom on the ninth floor of the Canvas building across from Providence Park. That will run through Oct. 31, weather permitting. Migration’s Saturday Market beer garden is also open until that venue temporarily closes for winter on Dec. 24.