The Oregon Beer Awards Fresh Hop Beer Winners Have Been Released

The winning streak continues for a trio of breweries who entered this year’s fresh hop categories in the Oregon Beer Awards.

Results of the judging that took place over the weekend were released Oct. 16—judges must sample these beers while the beverages are still at their peak. Cones are typically harvested in August and September, which means we’ve likely only got a few more weeks to enjoy those straight-from-the-farm beers on tap.

Fresh hop submissions are divided into three classes: Pale Ales and India Pale Ales, Hazy Pale Ales and India Pale Ales, and Other, which includes less-aggressively dosed styles like lagers, saisons or sours. In all, 50 breweries entered 132 beers.

A number of familiar brands who placed in previous years once again made it to the podium, including Breakside, Ruse and Sunriver.

Ruse, located in Southeast Portland’s Brooklyn neighborhood, managed to snag the most medals, landing three, including two in the hazy category. Breakside and Sunriver managed to get two each.

Judging for the rest of the OBAs should take place sometime during late winter or early spring in 2024.

Here is the complete list of winners:

Fresh Hop Pale Ales and India Pale Ales (70 entries)

Gold: Sunriver Brewing Company Bondi Fresh Hop Strata

Silver: Breakside Brewery Fresh Hop Crystal Double Wanderlust

Bronze: Von Ebert Brewing Fresh Hop Mosaic Volatile Substance





Fresh Hop Hazy Pale Ales and India Pale Ales (23 entries)

Gold: Ruse Brewing Sediments of Memory

Silver: Ruse Brewing Papyrus Iris

Bronze: Breakside Brewery Fresh Hop Talus Logic





Other Fresh Hop Beers (39 entries)

Gold: Sunriver Brewing Company Fuzztail Fresh Hop Luminosa

Silver: Wayfinder Beer Altered State

Bronze: Ruse Brewing Dad Moon Rising