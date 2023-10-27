Sippin’ Santa, a Christmas-Themed Pop-Up Bar, Will Take Over a Downtown Hotel Lounge This Holiday Season

The Halloween pumpkins haven’t even started to rot, but already plans for over-the-top Christmas-themed bars are underway.

Today, the firm that represents Sippin’ Santa, the tropical spinoff of another holiday pop-up called Miracle that has appeared in Portland before, announced it would launch inside Courtyard City Center at 550 SW Oak St. on Nov. 20.

Developed in 2015 at New York City East Village bar Boilermaker, Sippin’ Santa quickly became a nationwide juggernaut in 2018 after mixologist and author Jeff Berry got involved. Like Miracle, the concept now takes over dozens of bars in large cities across the U.S. and Canada in November and December. At Courtyard, you can expect the hotel’s lounge to be adorned with tropical kitsch—we envision images of Santas who know how to hang ten, plastic pink flamingos decorated in twinkle lights, and ornaments hung on pineapples and palms.

Depending on how you feel about the Yuletide season (and themed pop-up bars), the phenomenon is either a delightful way to turn the holiday up to 11—like drinking inside a giant ugly Christmas sweater, or a strategic way to get saps to shell out money for overpriced cocktails and festive tumblers and mugs to take home.

No matter your stance, you can perhaps appreciate the fact that 10% of all proceeds from the sale of three different glasses to the Seva Foundation, a nonprofit offering eye care to communities in need.

Sippin’ Santa will run daily through Dec. 31.

