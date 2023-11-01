Top Burmese Opens Beaverton Tea House

Top Burmese, the fast-growing, miniature empire known for its curries and cute robot servers, has opened a new property—the first not bearing its name.

In late October, the company launched Old Asia Teahouse & Restaurant at 12055 SW 1st St. in Beaverton. That’s about seven blocks away from one of its restaurants—Top Burmese Bistro Royale in the city’s Old Town neighborhood.

Dubbed “The Biggest Little Restaurant,” the dining area really is the size of a generous walk-in closet, yet it feels welcoming and intimate, not claustrophobic, thanks to its use of mirrors ornate decor. Originally the Beaverton Chamber of Commerce in the 1960s, it was converted into an eatery two decades later and remained so until the site was abandoned during the pandemic.

Old Asia Teahouse & Restaurant Photo by Andi Prewitt.

Now, the building has been revived as a teahouse—and a gorgeous one at that. Black banquettes and inky walls allow the red accents, like hanging paper lanterns and a floral painting, to pop. The bar is adorned with a fleet of teapots and etched mugs with lids—though likely placed there for convenience they’re just as pretty to look at as the orchid arrangements. Shelves behind the counter are filled with dozens of jars containing tea leaves: green, black, oolong and pu-erh. During our recent visit, we were told that even more varieties were on their way.

Tea isn’t the only thing on the menu at Old Asia; you could eat dinner here and leave satisfied. There are 14 small plates, including karaage, tuna tataki and a couple of stir-fried vegetables. A handful of larger items are also available: fried chicken with coconut rice and quail eggs, fried beef, egg curry, and garlic noodles with minced chicken.

You can pair those dishes with other beverages as well—saki, wine, beer and cocktails. We recommend the Koji Afternoon Coffee, which has deeper, more satisfying flavors than an espresso martini thanks to the combination of Vietnamese milk coffee and Jameson whiskey. Though if you’ve already had your daily allowance of caffeine, opt for First Love: an effervescent blend of passion fruit, ginger beer and rose vodka that is an alluring shade of peach.

Given the small size of Old Asia’s dining room, it’s a good thing that there is an adjacent lawn. At some point next spring or early summer, plan to have your tea al fresco next to the giant oak.