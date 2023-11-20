Stickmen Brewing Is Launching a Taproom in the Heart of Willamette Valley Wine Country

Stickmen Brewing’s Cedar Mill spinoff is more than two years behind schedule. But plans are still underway to open that Washington County spinoff, and now WW has learned that the company has yet another project is in the works: a McMinnville pizzeria and taproom.

Details about the newest location are still sparse. But when it opens—the business’s website advertises “early 2024″ as the target date—it will be in a neighborhood of the Yamhill County city that is brimming with beverage producers (not a bad thing for drinking tourism, since people who visit a destination for tastings tend to seek out pockets rich with different pours).

All within a few blocks’ radius, beer nerds can have a pint at Golden Valley (the town’s OG brewery, which turns 30 this year), ForeLand Beer (opened by former Von Ebert Portland brewer Sean Burke), Grain Station Brew Works (which operates out of a beautiful old timber barn), and Mac Market (not a brewery, but still plenty of taps). And, no, we didn’t forget Heater Allen, maker of fine lager ales—it’s currently closed for the season. The area is also home to several wine tasting rooms, so the addition of Stickmen will mean you can add one more stop to a McMinnville bar crawl.

The McMinnville site appears as though it will be a carbon copy of Stickmen Tualatin, minus the sprawling production facility. You can expect wood-fired pizzas, 28 taps and a counter-service model as well as cocktails—one other diversion from Tualatin, which serves beer, wine and cider.

Stickmen, which was founded in 2012 in Lake Oswego and is probably best known for that location’s bayside views from a spacious patio, has been moving into Portland-area suburbs for the past several years, launching first in Tualatin six years ago followed by Happy Valley in 2022.

Plans for the Cedar Mill pub were announced in early 2021—its original opening was set for that fall. However, construction of the multi-use building at Northwest Barnes Road and 118th Avenue has crawled at a snail’s pace. The structure is now up, but it appears as though the interior of the possible pub side is still being constructed. Stickmen’s website now puts the launch of that taproom at early 2024—around the same time the one in McMinnville should be serving beer.

