Migration Brewing Is Moving Into the Former Reverand Nat’s Hard Cider Space

Migration Brewing is once again taking over a space vacated by a different beverage producer.

WW has learned that the 13-year-old company is opening a pop-up at the former Reverend Nat’s Hard Cider facility at 2425 SE 35th Place. That business closed in early September just six months after moving to that location, ending a 12 year run for the pioneering cidery. Founder Nat West cited multiple factors, including pandemic closures, slower-than-anticipated traffic, and declining tourism in Portland.

Just as Migration scooped up Hopworks’ pub at 3947 N Williams Ave. in 2021 just months after that brewery shuttered the location, it’s jumping at the opportunity to expand again—initially as a pop-up beginning Dec. 15 with the goal of making it a permanent part of the brand. The temporary/seasonal model is something that Migration has come to excel at. So far, the brewery has held pop-ups in Lloyd Center, Washington Square, Saturday Market, the Rooftop on Canvas (across from Providence Park), and most recently the downtown Wells Fargo Center.

The newest site will be called Migration’s Craft Collective and is expected to serve some of the brewery’s most popular beers, like Straight Outta Portland IPA and Mo Haze Ic, as well as experimental offerings, and even a rotating collection of brews from other makers. Non-beer drinkers can expect wine and cocktails to be served.

Inspiration for the feel of the space and touches of decor comes from Japanese izakayas—intimate, casual drinking dens where people pop in for a post-shift round and snacks. And this will feel cozy; the space it will occupy is only 800 square feet. There is also a covered and heated patio for anyone who might find that a bit too claustrophobic.

The pop-up will not serve food, but it doesn’t really need to. Craft Collective is located right next to the Richmond neighborhood’s Farmhouse Carts, where you can order everything from a Thai burger to kalua pork to gyros stuffed with lamb, chicken, beef or falafel.

Craft Collective’s current run is scheduled through next spring, though there is the possibility it could stick around for good. Once it launches, the bar will be open 3 to 9 pm Wednesday through Friday and 1 to 9 pm Saturday and Sunday.