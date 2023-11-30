Deschutes Brewery Has Launched a New Holiday-Themed Brunch Series

Deschutes Brewery Photo courtesy of Deschutes Brewery.

By Andi Prewitt

Maybe it’s the early sunsets, the holiday vacation vibes, or both, but a boozy brunch always sounds inviting this time of year. And fortunately for leisurely midday meal lovers, the Pearl District’s Deschutes Brewery Portland Public House is hosting a lineup of new weekly holiday-themed brunches through the end of the year.

From 10 am to 2 pm every Saturday, you can get your crab Benedict, shakshouka or sausage scramble with a side of festivities—everything from an ugly sweater fun run to a Christmas cookie decoration party to a New Year’s Eve Eve bash with bottomless mimosas. But this being a brewery and all, you might want to skip the sparkling wine-spiked OJ and go for the brand’s seasonal Jubelale.

“Beer is a surprisingly delicious and underrated addition to breakfast, sweet or savory,” Deschutes Brewery executive chef Jill Ramseier stated in a press release. “This winter, we look forward to celebrating a whole series of themed brunches with you where we can enjoy the holiday season with loved ones over great beer and food.”

Here’s the schedule through Dec. 31:

Saturday, Dec. 2: Christmas Market Brunch

Local vendors will be set up around the dining room, so you can sip and shop for holiday gifts (a task made less tedious with a buzz and a full belly).

Saturday, Dec. 9: Ugly Sweater Brunch

Earn your beer by signing up for a holiday 5K organized by the Oregon Brewery Running Series that starts and ends at Deschutes, or just don your ugliest apparel—as long as it’s Christmas-themed—and eat your eggs without breaking into a sweat. Oh, and Santa is expected to make an appearance.

Saturday, Dec. 16: Naughty or Nice Brunch

Save the date, beer nerds: Samples of vintage brews from Deschutes’ Reserve Series, like The Abyss and The Dissident, will be available.

Saturday, Dec. 23: Christmas Cookie Brunch

This one’s for the kiddos: Decorate cookies and be sure to save at least a few for Santa’s upcoming Christmas Eve visit.

Saturday, Dec. 30: New Year’s Eve Eve Brunch

Since New Year’s Eve falls on a Sunday this year, you may want to do your hard partying the day before. Get started with all the mimosas you can drink at this final brunch of the series.

