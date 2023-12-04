Hood River Distillers Has Opened a Tasting Room in Downtown Portland

A spirits producer based in the Columbia River Gorge is doing something many Portland businesses wouldn’t try these days: giving downtown a shot.

Hood River Distillers has opened what it’s calling a “Tasting Outpost” at 426 SW Broadway, where drinkers can sample their way through the brand’s varied booze portfolio and then buy a bottle to take home. The company says the name of the new location was inspired by resupplying stations that kept travelers going as they made their way west on the Oregon Trail.

Spirits at the tasting room include the popular Timberline Vodka, Trail’s End Bourbon Whiskey that’s finished in charred new American oak barrels, McCarthy’s Oregon Single Malt Whiskey and sister brand Clear Creek’s fruit brandies and liqueurs.

The distillery has brought a bit of the Gorge into the city’s core by decorating the outpost with tables and a bar top made from two different kinds of maple trees as well as red oak. You’ll also find a smattering of old-timey outdoor gear (everything from wooden skis to lanterns to giant snowshoes that look more like tennis racquets) and barrels used as accent furniture.

“We’ve created a warm and unique space to get to know the award-winning portfolio of Hood River Distillers,” chief marketing officer John Russell said in a statement. “Whether you are a visitor from out of town, local looking for a last-minute gift for the holidays, or a downtown neighbor just stopping in to say hi, we’ve got a seat and a sip for you!”

The Tasting Outpost will be open 1 to 7 pm daily, and customers can also access the site through the Kimpton Hotel Vintage.