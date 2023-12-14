Fracture Brewing Launches a Taproom Spinoff in North Portland

Fracture is the latest local brewer to spin off a taproom that doesn’t make beer but just serves it—and the location will be good news for anyone who likes to pair a cold one with hearty soup dumplings.

On Dec. 14, the ChefStable brand opened a bar at 4090 N Williams Ave. right next door to XLB (in fact, the two businesses share a doorway). The space used to house Dos Hermanos Bakery, another name in the restaurant group’s portfolio along with XLB. Dos Hermanos moved to a new 7,000-square-foot warehouse and production facility at Southeast Stark Street and 10th Avenue earlier this year in order to grow operations.

Right now, the Fracture taproom is being described as a “pop-up” that will run through the new year, but the long-term plan is to make it a permanent outpost for the brewery.

Drinkers can expect to find 12 Fracture beers on tap in a variety of styles—from crisp lagers to aggressive IPAs. We hope to find what was our standout during a visit for this past spring’s beer issue: a trio of Pilsners (classic, West Coast, New Zealand), and, yes, they all taste different. The bar will also sell packaged beverages to go.

Fracture won’t serve its own food at the new spot. Instead, much like its original location on Stark, customers are encouraged to bring in food from the neighbors (the Lil’ America food carts in the case of the flagship). You can order XLB’s baos, wontons and noodles to go and carry the food on over to the new bar to pair with a beer.

The Fracture Brewing Pop-Up Taproom will be open noon to 8 pm Thursday through Sunday. Happy hour is scheduled to be held from 3 to 5 pm—that’s when lagers will go for a mere two bucks.