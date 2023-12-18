Assembly Brewing Is Opening a Second Location

It will soon be easier for Portlanders living in the Northeast quadrant to get one of the best Detroit-style pizzas in town.

Assembly Brewing has announced that it will open a second location at 2934 NE Alberta St. in the first quarter of 2024.

The first Black-owned brewery in the state initially launched in 2019 on the western edge of the Foster-Powell triangle. It’s named in honor of the auto factory assembly lines that have powered co-founder and brewer George Johnson’s hometown of Detroit for decades, one of just many nods to the Motor City.

In addition to the beer, Assembly serves what might be the most authentic Detroit-style pies in the area thanks to Johnson’s training with the late award-winning pie baker Shawn Randazzo and development of a proprietary dough recipe, which results in a thicker-than-normal crust with exceptional crunch.

You’ll soon be able to order that pizza at the Alberta location: Customers can expect whole square pies, five by-the-slice options (including one for the vegans), salads and parmesan-coated breadsticks. Drink offerings include eight taps for Assembly beer, locally made hard cider, wine and a handful of cocktails and spirits.

“Whether it’s through beer, pizza, a love of sports or perhaps trivia, we’re excited to try a few new things in 2024 and bring together people of all ages,” Johnson stated in a press release.

The space will have both indoor dining and seating on a back patio as well as on the sidewalk out front. And there’s some additional good news for parents: Unlike Assembly’s original location, minors will be allowed inside the spinoff.

Once open in either January or February, operating hours will be 11 am to 10 pm daily.