At Heart Coffee, There’s No Wi-Fi, to Ensure You’re Laser-Focused on the Beans

Heart Coffee Roasters

2211 E Burnside St., 503-206-6602, heartroasters.com. 7 am-3 pm Monday-Friday, 8 am-3 pm Saturday-Sunday.

Heart, established in 2009, is true to the concept of doing coffee the right way. The business purchases single-origin beans at their peak from trusted producers in Brazil, Guatemala, Ethiopia and Kenya, among others. Each bean is given its own specific roast, and anything that turns out to be below Heart’s standards is donated to a local food bank. The baristas are well versed in all of it, from flavor profiles to sourcing, and are excited to share what they know. A rotating selection of limited-time roasts (including two different fruity, bright Geshas from Honduras and Colombia on a recent visit) keep things interesting for connoisseurs, while seasonal drinks (peppermint mocha!) are available if comparing the merits of bean roasting profiles is not your thing. Pastries are available from a variety of vendors, including Tabor Bread. You can find Heart’s beans at many places besides this cafe; the wholesale business is very healthy these days, and Heart provides beans for an impressive slate of shops located across the country. Oh, one last thing: There’s no Wi-Fi, to ensure you’re laser-focused on those beans.