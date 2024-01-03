Bauman's Cider Has Taken Over the Former Ecliptic Moon Room Facility

A Southeast Portland taproom and production facility that has gone through two breweries is now home to a cider maker.

Bauman’s Cider announced this week that it has moved into a second location at 930 SE Oak St., formerly home to Base Camp Brewing, which closed during the pandemic, followed by Ecliptic Brewing’s satellite Moon Room. The latter brand will continue on after it was sold in November to Great Frontier Holdings, a beer collective, but the Southeast outpost and North Portland flagship ceased operations that same month.

Portlanders can soon visit the space to become better acquainted with Bauman’s, which is located on a farm in Gervais, about 3.5 miles south of Woodburn, and highly decorated: It has won more than 150 medals and four consecutive Mid-Sized Cidery of the Year awards since opening in 2016.

Portland cider production is scheduled to begin in January, while the tap house should open its doors come spring. Bauman’s will continue to make batches at the original Marion County facility and host guests in its tasting room—the focus there will be small-batch specialty ciders, which sometimes highlight heirloom varieties of apples. The plans for Portland are to produce its year-round offerings for a mass audience. No matter what you’re drinking, though, it’s more likely than not to have ingredients sourced directly from Bauman’s Gervais acerage.

“For us, Bauman’s has always been as much about the farm as it is about the cider,” founder and head cider maker Christine Walter stated in a press release. “We see it as two sides of the same coin. The ingredients we grow on the farm—including the apples, peaches, berries, and more—will always be an important part of what we create, and will continue to be included in the cider made at both locations.”

The new taproom will have 30 taps, room for 230 guests both indoors and on the patio, and a full-service kitchen, making it one of Portland’s largest cider facilities. Details about a food menu are still in the works, but Bauman’s promises that produce grown on its farm will be a key feature.

“We’re excited to grow deeper roots here in SE Portland,” Bauman added, “I’m a born-and-raised Oregonian and represent the fifth generation of family farming Baumans’ orchards. Oregon and the farm are in my blood, and I want to help both grow and prosper.”