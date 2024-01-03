Blue Kangaroo Harks Back to a Simpler Time When Roasters Weren’t Precious About Single-Origin Beans and Simply Roasted Because It Was Fun

Blue Kangaroo Coffee Roasters

7901 SE 13th Ave., 503-756-0224, sellwoodcoffee.com. 6:30 am-5 pm Monday-Friday, 7:30 am-5 pm Saturday-Sunday.

Located along a stretch of road in Sellwood-Moreland that’s bustling with restaurant and food cart traffic, Blue Kangaroo harks back to a simpler time when coffee roasters were not precious about single-origin beans and simply roasted because it was fun and helped forge a stronger connection between customers and their coffee. Open for well over a decade, Blue Kangaroo is at this point a neighborhood institution as evidenced by the long lines on weekends and the “Taste of Sellwood” label displayed on all of the beans. Speaking of beans, you can grab a bag of the business’s rich, almost fudgy Mexican Chiapas, full-bodied Farmhouse, or the signature five-variety espresso blend that is a hit in drinks like the spiced-up Cubano espresso con panna or a festive orange mocha. The cafe is simple and unpretentious, with local art adorning the walls, making this a nice place to munch on a pastry while watching the world go by or hovering over a laptop. You wouldn’t even know Blue Kangaroo actually roasts in house—the equipment is tucked away in the back, so don’t expect a show here. But the business’s consistency with beans over time speaks to the quality.