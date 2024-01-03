The Aptly Named Reforma Is the Brainchild of Angel Medina and Now Resides Under His República & Co. Umbrella

Reforma Coffee Roasters/Esperanza Trading Company

It’s easy to miss this coffee shop and roastery tucked between a UPS store and a credit union in the Woodstock neighborhood, but the moody space known as Esperanza Trading Company is also home to one of Portland’s most progressive roasters and worth seeking out. The aptly named Reforma is the brainchild of Angel Medina and now falls under his República & Co. umbrella, also supplying La Perlita and Electrica Coffee. But all of the roasting action happens right here in a small room adjacent to the counter, where you can order from a modestly sized menu of coffee drinks. The list is kept small in order to highlight the beans, which are almost entirely sourced from different states in Mexico, creating a closeness to the product’s origins that you might not find at other Portland coffee shops. Grab a coffee negro (straight up), with heavy notes of bittersweet chocolate and grippy tannins, or a cafecito and pair it with a colorful pan dulce to lift you out of those rainy winter morning doldrums. Esperanza also sells wine if you’re looking to ease any caffeine jitters.