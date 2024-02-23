Aviation Gin to Serve Up Leap Day Weddings

Aviation American Gin is offering $290 leap year weddings for couples next Thursday, Feb. 29 at their Northwest Portland distillery.

The event will take place noon-6 pm outside of co-owner Ryan Reynolds’ office but the actor will, sadly, not be in attendance, according to the company. Lovebirds over the age of 21 can sign up here.

For $290, couples will receive up to five mini cocktails, slices of sheet cake (BYO cake topper), a tour of the distillery and a quirky wedding story to tell the grandkids someday. Staff will be on hand to take photos and serve as witnesses.

“Picture this: you’re tying the knot with your s/o, surrounded by the intoxicating aroma of botanicals and complete strangers,” goes the pitch to potential brides and grooms. “You’ll be taking a tour and making friends out of fellow tour-goers as they witness your nuptials.”

Couples must be over 21, bring their own marriage licenses and be sober—at least at the beginning of the proceedings.

“The party starts after,” says a company spokeswoman. “Your partner needs to actually agree to this madness.”

One-hour Aviation Gin tours and tastings are also discounted to $29 on Thursday, down from the usual $35.

Aviation has a history of going hard on leap year’s gimmicks. Four years ago, Reynolds created a commercial called “Arlene’s Big Leap.” The ad featured octogenarian Arlene Manko, who was born Feb. 29, 1936 (“I was technically 5 years old when I got married,” she says.) The year 2020 marked her 21st actual birthday, so Reynolds served Manko her first legal drink: a glass of Aviation with an orange-slice garnish and a side of cake.

