Upright Brewing Celebrates 15th Anniversary

Raise a glass of Saison Elani or a Squid Ink Gose—Portland’s Upright Brewing is marking 15 years of serving pints to our city.

To celebrate, the brewery will host an all-day event at the Leftbank building location on North Broadway on April 6 from 1–9 pm.

Upright, named in honor of Charles Mingus’ bass, has made a name for itself over the past 15 years as a “brewer’s brewery,’’ with a hands-on approach of yielding their beers. While the initial focus was on saisons, Upright has grown into offering a variety of beer, from traditional English ales to modern lagers, each made with a unique touch.

“Being a part of Portland’s vibrant beer culture for the past decade and a half has been an incredible journey,” Upright founder and head brewer Alex Ganum said in a statement. “We’re proud to have contributed to the rich tapestry of the Pacific Northwest brewing community, and we’re grateful for the support of our fans and fellow brewers.”

2023 was a rough year for Oregon brewers, with more than 20 state breweries closing down. However, Upright remains, and even expanded last year to a new location called the Beer Station on Prescott Street.

“Beyond the beers, we’re especially excited to relish the day with local beer enthusiasts and longtime supporters of the brewery,” Ganum says.

Upright’s anniversary celebration will include collaborations with fellow breweries Breakside, Grains of Wrath, and Away Days, along with the special release of Glass Tower, a canned hoppy saison. Food cart DesiPDX will be on site as well, serving Indian fusion dishes.

GO: Upright Brewing, 240 N Broadway, 503-914-5130. 1–9 pm Saturday, April 6. Free. All ages (21+ to drink).