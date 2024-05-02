Portland Cider Co-Founder ‘Speechless’ at Award

(L to R) Oregon cidermakers Dave Takush (2 Towns Cider), Christine Walter (Bauman’s Cider), and Deron Davenport (Portland Cider Co.) in London on May 1, 2024.

Portland Cider Company’s Original Gold Cider received the best-in-class trophy at the International Brewing and Cider Awards yesterday in London. This is the first time in the competition’s 136-year history that a U.S. cidery has won.

“Of course we aspire to our cider being among the best in the world. But I admit, I was speechless when I heard that our industry peers awarded us the top honor at the competition,” says Jeff Parrish, co-founder of Portland Cider.

Original Gold competed in the “classic cider” category and is the company’s most-awarded product. Their English Pub Cider also earned a silver medal.

Two other Oregon cideries brought home accolades from the awards ceremony as well. Bauman’s Cider in Gervais (also now in Portland) won five medals and 2 Towns Ciderhouse in Corvallis took two.

Portland Cider Company recently closed its Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard taproom to focus more on distribution. They still maintain taprooms in Clackamas and Beaverton.

“For three Oregon cideries to bring home medals from my home country, the birthplace of cider, speaks volumes about how strong our local cider industry is. It feels very full-circle to me,” says Lynda Parrish, co-founder of Portland Cider.