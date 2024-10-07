Oregon Beer Awards Announces 2025’s Batch of Fresh Hops Winners

Oregon Beer Awards’ has announced a new batch of Fresh Hops winners from the nearly 140 entries from almost 50 participating breweries.

Only two breweries that entered the Oregon Beer Awards’ Fresh Hop category reappeared on the 2025 winners’ list from last year. Von Ebert Brewing took home the top Gold prize for Fresh Hop Hazy Pale Ales and India Pale Ales this year after placing Bronze in the 2024 ceremony, which it won in 2023 due to the category’s seasonal needs for early judgment before the spring ceremony.

Baerlic Brewing Company, which last won the Other Fresh Hops Beers category in 2023′s cohort, took home Silver for fresh hop PA/IPAs. The rest of this year’s top winners either appear in their categories for the first time, or return to what they’d humbly call their rightful spots.

The 2025 OBA’s Fresh Hop competition saw the most entries from statewide breweries in its entire decade-long run. This year 47 breweries entered 137 beers among all categories. The “Other” category—which covers essentially every style of fresh hop beers except PAs, IPAs and their hazy variants—saw the most growth over the prior two awards, with 42 entries. Hazy PA/IPAs also made gains with 33 entries, while the non-hazy varieties modestly dropped to 62 entries.

Fresh hop harvest season is winding down, which means time’s running out to try the top winners. Taste glory at the following breweries, most of which have locations in the Portland metro area:

Fresh Hop Pale Ales and India Pale Ales

Gold: Dino (Collaboration with Ghost Town), Living Häus Beer Company

Silver: Fresh Hop Splishy IPA, Baerlic Brewing Company

Bronze: FH Mosaic Mega Pint, Bend Brewing Co.

Fresh Hop Hazy Pale Ales and India Pale Pales

Gold: Fresh Hop Sector 7, Von Ebert Brewing

Silver: Fresh Hop Fields of Green, Fort George Brewery

Bronze: Set Freshies To Haze, StormBreaker Brewing

Other Fresh Hop Beers

Gold: Cones of Lorien, Binary Brewing

Silver: Fresh Hopped Italian Pils, Hetty Alice

Bronze: Fresh Hop Green Idol, Oak Union Brewing