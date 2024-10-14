Sissy Bar, East Portland LGBTQ+ Video Lounge, Announces Closure

Sissy Bar, an LGBTQ+ video lounge in the Central Eastside’s Buckman neighborhood, will permanently close after its final Halloween party on Saturday, Oct. 26, according to an announcement shared to the bar’s social media channels on Sunday, Oct. 13. Sissy Bar’s statement cites “the devastating economic and social disruption caused by the pandemic” for the bar’s closure.

“The path to entrepreneurship is often unprecedented and very unpredictable; while we’ve had many gains in the past 3 years, we’ve also faced tough challenges that led us to where we are now,” the statement reads. “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of Sissy Bar Portland. Over the past 3 years, we have been privileged to serve and be a part of this incredible community. Your support, love, and loyalty have meant the world to us.”

Sissy Bar opened just after LGBTQ+ Pride weekend in June 2022. With colorful blocks of lights and several screens playing more music videos in a month than MTV has in the past 20 years, Sissy Bar hosted drag shows and served colorful house cocktails and a menu of Colombian comfort dishes.

When it opened, Sissy Bar made a trio of queer bars on the block with Crush and its adjoining coffee bar, Opal’s Night & Day Cafe (Crush’s owner rebranded Opal’s as a catering space in under a year). Crush nearly closed last year after more than 20 years in business, saved at the last minute by a buy-in from an employee-turned-co-owner.

“We hope to see the community continue to thrive and support other LGBTQ+ businesses and initiatives,” the statement concludes. “We all know that small business[es] are a vital component to the community and economy. So, let’s all band together and keep supporting in any way we can!”