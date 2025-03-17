Boozy Ice Cream Shop Tipsy Scoop to Finally Open in May

The wait for boozy ice cream—think flavors like Cake Batter Vodka Martini and Mango Margarita Sorbet—is almost over.

Nearly 16 months since Tipsy Scoop named Portland as its first West Coast location, the ice cream chain will finally open its doors on North Mississippi Avenue with a party on Friday, May 2. The company kept us on ice for so long due to sidewalk renovations and permitting issues with the city, a company spokesperson says.

At the North Portland ice cream barlour, Tipsy Scoop will serve liquor-infused ice cream and sorbet, inspired by classic and modern cocktails. The desserts contain up to 5% ABV, so they are for those ages 21 and over. Children are welcome at the barlour, though, and can enjoy any of the alcohol-free flavors.

Tipsy Scoop is asking customers to RSVP to its May 2 grand opening party. The festivities will feature $1 scoops for the first 25 people in line and Portland-exclusive flavors like Rose City Spritz and Marionberry Vodka ice cream, the latter of which is a collab with Wild Roots. Other local participation includes drizzles of Portland Syrups for ice cream sundae toppings.

The barlour also plans to offer ice cream cocktail mixology classes: There’s a “boozy brunch” class on May 17 and a “wine Wednesday” on May 21.

GO: Grand opening party at Tipsy Scoop, 3987 N Mississippi Ave., 971-292-8778, tipsyscoop.com/pages/portland. 4 pm Friday, May 2. Free.