We split the city into its five quadrants, and from there into 43 distinct neighborhoods—each with its own history and culture. We enlisted a group of people passionate about bringing you the best, weirdest and most interesting Portland has to offer—whether it's an upscale Russian restaurant, a well-worn dive bar, a weed shop that looks like an Anthropologie or one of our many bacchanal art walks—and had them fill those neighborhoods with the things to eat, drink, buy and do that make them special.