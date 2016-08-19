Lined with century-old churches, apartment buildings, museums and theaters, and running into the heart of Portland State University, the South Park Blocks look like someone transplanted a Midwestern college campus into the heart of Portland. Three types of people tend to congregate in the Park Blocks during the day: students, toddlers from church-run day care centers, and transients, for whom the blocks serve as something of a living room, especially when the weather is fine. The dichotomy is startling at first, but it speaks to the Park Blocks' character as a place where anyone can take it easy in Portland's cultural and economic heart. Come around at sundown—ideally during fall or winter—and witness a bizarre spectacle: thousands of crows coming to the park's many trees to roost in a macabre, Hitchcockian cacophony.