Tucked in at the south edge of the West Hills—and notable to most Portlanders as the home of the iconic Burlingame Fred Meyer sign—Hillsdale is a traditional and relatively quiet neighborhood centered around institutions like Wilson High School and the Mittleman Community Center, which serves as the hub of Portland's long-tenured Jewish community. Hillsdale is best visited on Sunday afternoons, quiet days perfect for hitting the Hillsdale Farmers Market before exploring the southwest hills' trail system that weaves through scenic greenways and grazes most of the area's landmarks.