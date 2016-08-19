Until a few years ago, North Killingsworth Street was most notable for its confluence of excellent ethnic markets, from Mexican to Ethiopian to Vietnamese—a diversity of food cultures complemented by an equal diversity among students of a Portland Community College campus that instated a colonialism-focused "white history month" this year. But lately, the streets have also turned into a low-rent North Portland party hub, with pop-up wine bars, queer-friendly dance clubs, and rocker dives filling in the blanks between cigarette-greenhouse Florida Room, beer-haven Saraveza and Adidas-friendly whiskey bar the Old Gold. Developers have been kept mostly at bay by the distortion caused by I-5—creating strange pockets of concrete-walled dead ends—while one of the city's only true neighborhood campuses finally gets the bar district it deserves.