The historic Mississippi District has endured rounds of renovations, construction, deconstruction and displacement. And all the evidence of that history sits at the ReBuilding Center: a warehouse-sized nonprofit dedicated to providing low-cost, eco-friendly, reused and salvaged building materials to the community. Stocked like a Tim Burton Home Depot, this DIY mecca is where the doorknobs, latches, sinks and claw-foot tubs of the past go to await resurrection.