Beyond the bucolic expanse of Portland's Southwest Hills lies a tiny hamlet straight out of a Norman Rockwell painting. Multnomah Village is a place that at first glance is populated entirely by beautiful young families in peak physical shape. Cherubic toddlers giggle in tow as their parents glide from endearingly homely restaurants to small boutiques where employees almost certainly know their customers' names. Almost everything in Multnomah Village appears to be kid-friendly in one way or another, whether it's a toy store with a curiously strong selection of board games or a brewpub that has more kids and animals than drinkers.