St. Jack has evolved into a fully realized vision of what it means to be a fine French restaurant in Portland. Our 2015 Restaurant of the Year runner-up is one the rare eateries that manages to respect hundreds of years of culinary tradition while still feeling fresh. St. Jack serves up unpasteurized country cheeses in unmatched variety, bold drinks that include Champagne magnums and delicate gin cocktails, and food ranging from seared foie gras in tobacco jus to a refined take on a humble fisherman's stew. Chef Aaron Barnett puts it simply: "We're a big-boy restaurant now." $$$-$$$$.