On a Friday night, equal parts neon light, groaning blues guitar, and the aroma of meat sizzling on a flat-top grill flood the street in front of Mock Crest Tavern; no marketing firm could dream up a better ad campaign. Whether killing a few whiskeys alone at the bar, or shooting the breeze on the back patio with your friends, it's hard to have a bad night at Mock Crest. Order the best bourbon you can afford, dressed with ice, Coke, or however you like it, and drink it with the old blues cats as they catch their breath between sets.