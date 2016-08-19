For a neighborhood largely built on the detritus of transportation hubs past—only a refurbished smokestack remains from the once-sprawling Union Pacific freight house—Overlook no longer seems on the way to anywhere. There's an eerily detached permanence to this area, as if it managed to evade decay in order to embrace picturesque obsolescence, save for one shining exception. A few blocks of North Interstate Avenue survive as a miracle half-mile emblazoned with the region's finest undisturbed stretch of neon signage. This semiformal neon district harks back to an age when even dive bars and flea-trap motels announced their existence with towering verve. All brickwork and no playfulness make for dull cities.