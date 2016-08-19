It's worth digging below the grit and glamour to know the history of the Pearl. Nearly a century after Union Station started the industrial takeover of a residential area known as Couch's Addition, Gus Van Sant's Drugstore Cowboy immortalized the neighborhood as an addict's living room. Now, the Pearl has Portland's densest concentration of boutiques, tourist destinations and upscale urban housing. Warehouses here turned into posh houseware stores, lofts and some of the city's best retail shops. Still, the Pearl stays true to the name a gallery owner gave it, inspired by the crusty buildings housing precious artists. Between the art, the breweries and the West's biggest bookstore, there's a discovery for every type of person.