Founded in 1997 by husband-and-wife choreographers Jamey Hampton and Ashley Roland, BodyVox is a world-class dance company and studio, where adults, teens and children can participate in exploring the beauty and power of movement through extensive class and workshop offerings. If a seat in the front row is more your speed than a place at the barre, then score tickets to one of the performances this season and see up close the power of finesse and agility.