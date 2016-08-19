Stretched from the steel spires around Tilikum Crossing to the riverbound houseboats near the Sellwood Bridge, the South Waterfront is really a few old neighborhoods pressed together with a new one. The northern half hinges on the construction dust and newly built towers around Oregon Health and Science University's South Waterfront campus, which is tethered to Pill Hill by the Aerial Tram. Currently, the South Waterfront is a swirl of patients, medical staff, construction workers and the ghostly residents of speculative condominiums, while the southern half—more commonly known as John's Landing—turned over into condos when the factories closed in the 1980s and is due to be turned over again in the next few years. Currently, this is a neighborhood defined by transition, and the sparkling new Tilikum Crossing can only keep things moving.