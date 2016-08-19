The streets of St. Johns are changing as fast as any neighborhood in Portland. Yes, there's a forest of new apartments and condos, but there are also exciting new bars, restaurants and businesses that have brought a bull economy to the community. And for now, the things that brought people to this charming neighborhood, like an eclectic music scene, well-preserved dive bars, and beautiful parks are alive and well. No other Portland neighborhood can match the electric collision of the new and the old that's happening in St. Johns right now.