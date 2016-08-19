The West End is no longer just the less-skyscrapery, less-warehousey confluence of downtown and the Pearl. A whirlwind of development and refurbishment has rapidly transformed it from a sparse expanse of flop houses and empty office space into the epicenter of Portland's high-end shopping. The West End is where Japanese tourists fight with fashion kids at tastemaking boutiques over $150 black-and-white, tie-dyed sweatshorts before lining up at Nong's for the Portland food-cart experience. If you aren't a fanatic for shopping, run screaming to the eastside. But if you don't mind spending a couple bucks on the finer things, you've found the right place.