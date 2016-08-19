It's easy to get fatigued by the gentrification debate in Portland, but in the case of North Williams, it's impossible to ignore—if not downright irresponsible—because it's where you can see it happening in real time. Once the city's African-American business hub, the last black-owned business got forced out two years ago, replaced by New Seasons, bike bars and towering apartment complexes that cast imposing shadows on the homes of the remaining families who've been there for generations. It sounds disheartening. But if you want to know what Portland is, what it was, and what it could be, you should know Williams and Vancouver.