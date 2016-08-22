Alberta may be the neighborhood that most perfectly encapsulates what Portland as an entire city has experienced in the past decade, which is to say it's been a victim of its own success. For every classic bar, perfect restaurant or innovative shop, there's a franchise hawking some denuded approximation of the original. The incredible density of businesses draws vast crowds of tourists looking to fact-check Portlandia. And yet, agoraphobes aside, you'd have to be a miserable wretch not to find something to drink, or some artist or business owner to chat with. You don't have to like everything you find, and you wouldn't belong there if you did.