Originally platted in 1910, the sleepy Beaumont area is a place that seems less affected than other parts of the city by the the rapid expansion of a gentrifying Portland. Perhaps this is because a gigantic cemetery looms over the area, and nothing seems all that hectic or urgent when you're surrounded by the constant reminder that one day you will die. While you're alive, though, enjoy all that Beaumont has to offer—intimate hangouts, cheap, tasty food and giant green spaces, whether haunted or not.