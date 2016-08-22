Originally platted in 1910, the sleepy Beaumont area is a place that seems less affected than other parts of the city by the the rapid expansion of a gentrifying Portland. Perhaps this is because a gigantic cemetery looms over the area, and nothing seems all that hectic or urgent when you're surrounded by the constant reminder that one day you will die. While you're alive, though, enjoy all that Beaumont has to offer—intimate hangouts, cheap, tasty food and giant green spaces, whether haunted or not.
Bang Bang, 4727 NE Fremont St.
McPeet's, 4501 NE Fremont St.
Found on Fremont, 4743 NE Fremont St.
Wilshire Park, Northeast 33rd Avenue and Skidmore Street.
Dean's Scene
4714 NE Fremont St., 503-319-2517. Open most Wednesdays, Fridays,
Saturdays. Look for the glowing neon sign in the basement.
Upon entering ponytailed plumber Dean Pottle's basement homebrew speakeasy, a tall, bearded fellow greeted us: "Welcome to Dean's Scene. Grab a glass. We've got all the beer and weed you could want." It's all for a donation, not for purchase, which makes the whole operation *probably* legal. Regulars are chummy: On a recent visit, one serenely played the flute, while a budtender ranted about the Volkswagen emissions scandal.
EAT
Bang Bang
4727 NE Fremont St., 503-287-3846, bangbangpdx.com. Dinner daily.
If you're looking for authentic Thai cuisine, Tuk Tuk is up the road. The Thai-inspired Bang Bang, though, offers a fun selection of comfort food and classics—reinvented sans dairy and gluten—in a dark atmosphere that makes the restaurant's slight size seem cozy and chic. Don't skip the cocktails: they're the best you'll find until you hit Old Salt in Cully. $-$$.
Batter
4425 NE Fremont St., 971-271-8784, batterpdx.com. Breakfast-dinner Tuesday-Sunday.
Want to have breakfast for dinner and a mimosa with any meal of the day? Welcome to the laid-back, all-things-eggs-and-flour Batter. With a focus on pancakes, crepes and waffles, Batter serves sweet and savory takes on breakfast classics all day, like a mean chicken and waffles with maple-balsamic syrup. $.
Fire on the Mountain
3443 NE 57th Ave., 503-894-8973, portlandwings.com. Lunch and dinner daily.
Of course Portland has a Grateful Dead-themed sports bar and brewery, pizzeria and wing spot. Where else would that work? $-$$.
Smallwares and Barwares
4605 NE Fremont St., 971-229-0995, smallwarespdx.com. Dinner nightly.
Back in 2012, when we selected Johanna Ware's "inauthentic Asian" as runner-up to our Restaurant of the Year, it was a massive back bar, Barwares. Then, it was weekend brunch—think house-smoked and -cured bacon coated in an earthy, mouth-numbing Sichuan spice. Who knows what's next? $$-$$$.
Stanich's
4915 NE Fremont St., 503-281-2322, stanichs.com. Lunch and dinner Wednesday-Saturday, breakfast-dinner Sunday.
A landmark burger joint that's stretched the waistlines of everyone from Dan Rather to Michael Jordan in its 67 years, Stanich's remains blessedly immune to evolving dietary concerns and trending taste buds. $.
Thrive
4641 NE Fremont St., 503-288-8365, thrivesauceandbowls.com. Lunch and dinner Tuesday-Friday, brunch Saturday-Sunday.
Portland may be one of the few cities in the nation where gluten-free vegan/vegetarian restaurants are a competitive industry, and Thrive is upping the stakes. With an affordable cocktail menu and a seasonal, organic menu, it's a great place for the eco-friendly and health-conscious Portlandian. $-$$.
DRINK
Bottles
5015 NE Fremont St., 503-287-7022, bottlesnw.com.
Barbecue and beer are the two key ingredients to a summer afternoon, and Bottles has both in excess. It lives up to its name with more than 500 beers in bottles to drink there or to go—and 12 more on tap—as well as house-smoked barbecue, pinball, a dog-friendly patio and free poker on Tuesdays. $-$$.
McPeet's
4501 NE Fremont St., 503-287-0625.
This neighborhood bar isn't quite a dive, but it also doesn't buy into the popular minimalist decor often associated with the hip, new vibes of Portland. This is a small joint with a great beer selection, and it's a solid place to grab a drink with a friend. The fry sauce comes highly recommended.
SHOP
Adorn
4120 NE Fremont St., 503-505-7424, shopadorn.com.
While Adorn's Fremont and Division locations each have name-brand womenswear, accessories and wares, the Fremont location is accessible without the hustle and bustle of the busiest parts of the city. It's a great place to peruse, but be prepared to spend a decent chunk of change.
The Arrangement
4210 NE Fremont St., 503-287-4440, thearrangementpdx.com.
With candle, wardrobe, fragrance and jewelry options, keep the Arrangement in mind for future Father's and Mother's days, or whenever you want to pick up a gift for a loved one, particularly of the parent or grandparent variety. While not much in this world is certain, moms definitely love candles.
Beaumont Market
4130 NE Fremont St., 503-284-3032, beaumontvillagepdx.com.
Skip the lines at Safeway and check out this family-owned grocery store tucked away on Fremont. The relaxed vibes match the tone of the Beaumont area's sleepy atmosphere, and the cheese and wine selections aren't half bad either. This is a great place to pick up picnic supplies before heading to Wilshire Park.
Found on Fremont
4743 NE Fremont St., 503-282-2533, foundonfremont.typepad.com.
Collectables, antiques, kitchenware, restored furniture—strolling through this shop feels like exploring your grandmother's attic and discovering that, not only is she much cooler than you expected, she also has a lot of great stuff she doesn't use anymore that would look great in your new living room.
GO
Wilshire Park
Northeast 33rd Avenue and Skidmore Street, 503-823-2525.
With an awning of mature Douglas fir trees providing shade throughout its 14.4 acres, Wilshire Park is the perfect destination for casual outdoor fun on a hot summer day. With off-leash dog-walking areas, toddler-friendly playgrounds, picnic spots, baseball fields, and a woodchip running path, this park is a great location for families, joggers, dog lovers and folks looking for a nice spot to eat a packed lunch. There's even a horseshoe pit, just in case you're an old person. Call ahead to reserve a sports field or picnic area for your next outdoor event.
Pinball Outreach Project
4605 NE Fremont St., No. 104, 415-857-1767, pinballoutreach.org. Call or check website for hours.
A nonprofit that brings pinball machines to children's hospitals, schools and the like, Pinball Outreach Project's Fremont HQ hosts children's parties and regular open-play pinball sessions on a rotating cast of machines—free for children under 13 and for a small donation for teens and adults.
Studio of American Fencing
4048 NE 42nd Ave., 503-249-2884, saf.pair.com. Closed Sundays.
The Studio of American Fencing offers raised pistes, a full range of gear, electrical scoring equipment, and thorough-yet-affordable lessons (in foil, sabre, or épée) for every age group and level of experience. According to neighborhood lore, the school even sent a local girl to medal in the Olympics.
