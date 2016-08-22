With the new MAX Orange Line installed and Tilikum Crossing up and running, chances are much of Portland is about to discover what neighborhood loyalists have long known: Lower Powell and Brooklyn are far different from the industrial hinterlands between Woodstock and booming Division Street. Sure, it's still a little rough-and-tumble—in a heavy-industry and busy-thoroughfare kind of way—but now that it's more connected than ever, Brooklyn is poised to be the new destination for close-in Southeast Portland homeowners and folks looking for a little less hustle in a neighborhood that still feels very much like a different city altogether.