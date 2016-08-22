From the base of Tabor to the Central Eastside, Sunnyside and Buckman are two of the most popular Southeast neighborhoods—the ones newcomers dream of landing in. The two are basically merging, and would be indistinguishable were it not for that pesky Lone Fir Cemetery, whose denizens refuse to succumb to the new wave of restaurants and go-to clubs populating the area. As these neighborhoods' clout grows, it's only a matter of time before they team with Division and start a secessionist movement. Lord knows, they have enough restaurants and booze to sustain autonomy.