Open 365 days a year for every second the law allows, the Spare Room is not just Cully's largest drinking hole by a few degrees of magnitude, but the de facto center of a famously fractured community. Here, packs of game-day bros find themselves amid the flooding dance floor of Sugar Town's monthly queer soul party, local hip-hopheads hustling for last call will end up crashing a string-band hootenanny, and the wizened Jumptown survivor rocking a boysenberry-colored dinner jacket and matching porkpie hat will shuffle to the karaoke mic and channel Sam Cooke with such ferocity that the slumming millennials forget about their phones. Every so often, Cully comes together despite itself.