Despite changes to both the theater and neighborhood in the past 100 years, the century-old Clinton Street Theater remains a single-screen cinema that provides an intimate viewing experience. In addition to regular programming, The Rocky Horror Picture Show has screened every Saturday at midnight since 1978, with a list of venue-approved costumes, props and activities available on the theater's website—including the throwing of toast and the flinging of toilet paper. It's a long-standing tradition in Portland brought to you by one of the oldest operating cinemas in the nation.