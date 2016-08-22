Portland east of I-205 is an enormous, car-friendly expanse of long-standing immigrant and working-class communities, which, by and large, go unnoticed by much of the rest of the city's population. Only incorporated into the city proper in the 1980s, East Portland has rapidly become one of the fastest-growing, youngest and most diverse swaths of the city. We're certainly doing East Portland a disservice by condensing our favorites into a few pages, but we hope our comprehensive primer at wweek.com makes up for it.