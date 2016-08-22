With an influx of younger home buyers intermingling with the blue-collar lifers and long-standing Russian and East Asian communities, Foster-Powell is booming. Once the gateway to the then significantly grimier Lents, Foster-Powell has changed remarkably during the past few years, and those changes could be felt even more if the city proceeds with plans to shrink busy Foster Road down to two lanes. While some of the neighborhood's more colorful elements might be on the way out, the changes have helped Foster-Powell thrive. How that shrinking road affects it is very much for the neighborhood—both new residents and old heads—to decide.