Behind its iconic marquee, this arthouse cinema is the most wonky, badass theater in the Northwest. On its rare 70 mm projector—one of fewer than 100 in the nation—new releases like Tarantino's The Hateful Eight and classics like West Side Story are eyegasmic. Oddball events like B-Movie Bingo share screen time with Hollywood blockbusters and kung fu film screenings from the unparalleled collection of curator Dan Halsted, while visitors enjoy beer, kombucha and pizza from the bar.