Kachka, our 2014 Restaurant of the Year, makes homestyle Russian food to a standard you'll struggle to find west of St. Petersburg. It's filled to the brim with colorful Soviet propaganda posters and a sense of nostalgia for a time that might not have ever existed but seems wonderful, boisterous and free. Take, for example, the Herring "Under a Fur Coat." It's as if some wizard took all the cold salads at a potluck picnic and did a spell over them. The potatoes and the beets and the herring and everything else come together in a magically refreshing and satisfying way no mother could recreate. $$-$$$.